City breaks ground on new Halifax Common aquatics facility

The Halifax Regional Municipality began construction Thursday on the new Halifax Common aquatics facility as part of a larger plan for the park and surrounding area.

Features of the new facility will include a new playground, a 13,500-square foot pool, and a new pavilion accessible year-round with a performance stage. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.

While construction on the new facility takes place, there will be some closures at the park. The splash pad and skate park will stay open, but the current pool, basketball court and existing pavilion will close and be unavailable for bookings.

The current playground will also be dismantled, but a temporary play structure will be available at Bell Road and Trollope Street.

The pool at Halifax common will close. Residents can access free swims at the Needham Community Centre over the summer. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

Ryan Nearing, a Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson, said in an interview that residents can visit the city's website to follow the progress of the project and to find out about any service disruptions.

"This particular facility is a part of the Halifax Common Master Plan. The Halifax Common Master Plan guides open space planning for the entire Halifax Commons area," Nearing said.

"So this is just one component of broader improvements that will be taking place in that public space."

The city is offering some replacement options for this summer, including free swims at the Needham Community Centre.

