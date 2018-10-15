Man with violent history going straight to trial in aggravated sex assault case

A 47-year-old man with a long history of violence will be heading straight to trial on charges stemming from a June break-in at a central Halifax residence where police say a woman was sexually assaulted.

Prosecutor Sean McCarroll told a Halifax provincial court judge Monday that the Crown will be proceeding by direct indictment against Sem Paul Obed, which means he will not have a preliminary inquiry.

"The purpose, in this case, was to expedite it," McCarroll said outside the courtroom, noting there's been a series of court appearances. "The decision's based on the seriousness of the offence and public interest factors."

Obed, who is originally from Labrador, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance, uttering threats, breaking and entering and two counts of breaching court orders.

If Obed is convicted, McCarroll said the Crown may seek to have him declared a dangerous offender.

Obed, who appeared in court via videolink from the provincial jail where he's being held, is scheduled for Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Oct. 25 to set trial dates.

His criminal record dates back to at least 1984 and includes convictions for attempted murder, sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

In 2014, Halifax police notified the public of his release from prison after he completed a two-year sentence for assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation.