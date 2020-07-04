Boil water advisory in effect for parts of HRM

Halifax Water is advising some Halifax-area residents to boil their water before consuming because of a main break in Lower Sackville area.

In a public service announcement issued early Saturday morning, the water utility said the affected areas are Fall River, Waverley, Windsor Junction, Capilano, Miller Lake, Frame, Silverside, Lakeview and Lower Sackville.

Halifax Water said the advisory is "precautionary and based on the possible occurrence of low chlorine residual resulting from the water main break at Cobequid Road and Glendale Drive.

"Nova Scotia Environment is continuing to monitor the water quality, and Halifax Water, Nova Scotia Environment, and the Medical Officer of Health are working in close consultation."

Customers in the highlighted area could have unsafe drinking water in their taps because of a water main break. (Halifax Water)

Halifax Water says water should be boiled for two minutes before drinking, making ice cubes, washing food, brushing teeth or any other activity requiring human consumption.

On Twitter, Halifax Water said it expected regular service to be restored between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday.

