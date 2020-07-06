Boil water advisory remains in place for some Halifax-area residents

A boil water advisory for the Fall River, Windsor Junction and Waverley areas may not be able to be lifted on Monday, according to Halifax's water utility.

In a release, Halifax Water said two consecutive days of favourable samples have to be presented to Nova Scotia's Environment Department and the medical officer of health before the advisory can be lifted.

Given the time needed to get test results, the release said that could happen on Monday, but it may take longer.

Customers in the area are being advised to boil their water for one minute before consuming it or using it to clean.

A map showing where the boil water advisory is in effect. (Halifax Water)

Halifax Water crews are also continuing to work on a water main break that took place near the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Drive on Saturday. The utility initially said water service would be restored by Monday morning, but it is now expected in the afternoon or early evening.

In the meantime, water is being diverted from other regions to supply some customers in the Lower Sackville, Lakeview and Windsor Junction areas, but the water could be discoloured. Halifax Water's release said people do not need to boil it, but they should let it run clear before consuming it.

