Halifax Regional Police to post some of its policies online

Halifax's board of police commissioners unanimously approved a vote Monday that will see some of the regional police force's policies made available to the public, but it's unclear which policies will be posted online.

According to the motion, possibilities include "information on conduct of service members, conflict of interest, complaints and use of force policies."

"I think it's very important that the public has an opportunity to access any policy that they feel they want to know more about," said board member Tony Thomas. "I definitely support this."

Martha Paynter applauds the move. The advocate with Women's Wellness Within, a non-profit group that supports pregnant women and trans individuals in prison, has been pushing to have Halifax's arrest policies changed when it comes to women who are breastfeeding.

"It's been four years and there's still no clarity," said Paynter during a presentation to the commission. "We can't comment because the policies are withheld from the public."

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella says the police force's manual has 1,700 pages in it. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella said those arrest rules are being updated.

He said the police manual has 1,700 pages.

"People should be told why we do the things we do. However, not all of the how should be available, it cannot be," Kinsella said.

