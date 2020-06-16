Halifax police board sets up committee to define defunding the police

The Halifax board of police commissioners has decided to set up an advisory committee to come up with a definition for defunding the police.

Monday's vote took place more than a month after the board considered a staff definition that included:

Police performing policing functions.

Devoting "appropriate resources" to performing non-police functions.

Investing in resources that "support community risks and promote crime prevention."

However, the board said at the time that it needed more time and possibly a committee to establish a definition.

Councillors Lindell Smith and Tony Mancini voted Monday against the idea, pointing out that Halifax regional council will debate a motion on Tuesday to review police operations.

"That's what we should be allowing to go first," said Mancini. "A lot will be determined by council, not the police commission, because it deals with budgets."

But the chair of the police board argued that coming up with a definition for reallocating police resources is part of the commission's mandate.

"I would argue that this is exactly where we need to be vocal," said Natalie Borden. "This is exactly the role of the police commission."

