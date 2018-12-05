Halifax bike network not coming until at least 2022, report says

A request to add 28 bike lanes in Halifax by 2020 isn't feasible, a new report from city staff says.

Halifax regional council approved the AAA Bike Network plan a year ago, but asked if it could be implemented more quickly. However a report from the municipality's director of planning and development says a target of 2022 would be more appropriate.

It cites a number reasons for the proposed postponement, including time required for the planning and design process, property acquisition and budget.

Coun. Shawn Cleary said council should have some input into the new schedule.

"It's one thing to say we can't do the whole plan until 2022, but how much of it can we have by 2020? And I want to have this discussion as we go into budget talks," said Cleary, who has added the issue to the Dec. 11 council agenda.

The list of projects in the plan includes a new on- and off-ramp for the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge, which an official with the Ecology Action Centre described as "critical."

"We certainly need to get it done," said Kelsey Lane, a sustainable transportation co-ordinator with the Halifax-based organization. "But that needs to come with the budget to do it right."

Lane, who was once executive director of the Halifax Cycling Coalition, said as long as the bike lanes are properly funded, she can live with the two-year extension.