Halifax's Barron brothers make strides toward NHL dream

Halifax's Barron brothers are that much closer to their shared dream of playing in the NHL, both making significant strides in their respective careers this week.

Morgan Barron, 22, was called up from the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack to the NHL's New York Rangers on Friday.

"Overall, I'm just excited to be here and hopefully I'll get that opportunity to go out there and get in the game," Morgan told reporters after his first practice with the team on Friday.

The forward left Nova Scotia in 2015 to play at St. Andrew's College in Aurora, Ont., before accepting a scholarship to Cornell University in New York.

While playing in the NCAA for Cornell, he caught the eye of NHL scouts and was picked by the Rangers in the sixth round of the 2017 entry draft.

Morgan could make his NHL debut as early as Saturday evening against the New York Islanders.

"It's a lot of fun watching a guy experience his first NHL game but you want them to have success, you want to do it in a winning environment, and to me, Morgan has earned his opportunity," David Quinn, the New York Rangers coach, told the media after Friday's practice.

Morgan's younger brother, Justin Barron, also found success this week, signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Justin Barron is currently the captain of the Halifax Mooseheads. He played for Team Canada at the 2021 world junior championship. (David Chan/Halifax Mooseheads)

That same day, the defenceman signed an amateur tryout agreement with the the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche's AHL affiliate.

Barron, 19, is currently the captain of the Halifax Mooseheads. He was 15 when he joined the team.

"He's come a long, long way," said Jon Greenwood, the assistant coach of the Mooseheads. "He was always a really well-gifted athlete. There's no question — you could tell right away when he walks in the room, he looks like an athlete.

"... It's been great to see him mature and develop over the last four years and to get a chance to be playing some pro hockey. It's really come to fruition for him and we're all really proud of him."

Greenwood has worked with both Justin and Morgan in the past.

He said both young men have worked hard to get where they are.

"To have two brothers from the same place in Halifax, it's pretty remarkable to see them both playing pro hockey now," he said.

"And I don't think anybody would have bet a lot of money on that five years ago."

