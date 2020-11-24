Been in a Halifax bar or restaurant at night in the past 2 weeks? Get a COVID-19 test

Anyone who was recently in a Halifax bar or restaurant past 10 p.m., or who works in one, is being asked to get a COVID-19 test.

The province announced Tuesday they are broadening out their asymptomatic testing strategy for people who go to, or work in, late-night bars and restaurants.

These people are being asked to get tested even if they don't have any symptoms of the virus.

"Most of our recent cases of COVID-19 have been among young people who have been to late-night bars and restaurants," Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

"This broad testing initiative will help us detect new cases early, get people who test positive to self-isolate and stop the spread of the virus. This is one tool in our toolbox, but it does not diminish how important it is for people to tighten their social circles and activities and follow Public Health measures."

No need to self-isolate without symptoms

People who work in, or have been to, a bar or restaurant in urban and suburban areas of Halifax Regional Municipality in the last two weeks should click here to schedule a test.

This applies to all bars and restaurants open late and serving alcohol in HRM (except the areas east of Porters Lake), and the Enfield and Mount Uniacke areas in both HRM and Hants County.

People who are tested through this process don't have to self-isolate while they wait for test results, so long as they don't have symptoms.

Asymptomatic testing will be available to staff and patrons of licensed establishments until Nov. 30. Walk-in testing is not available; people must book in advance.

"This isn't about blaming or shaming," said Strang in the release.

"The important thing right now is that people come forward so we can identify as many cases of COVID-19 as we can and take action to reduce the spread."

A rapid-testing pilot that began in The Dome nightclub on Saturday in downtown Halifax will continue this week. These pop-up sites will move to new locations each day, the province said.

Anyone who gets a positive result from the rapid test will get a standard test, and be sent home immediately to self-isolate while they wait for those results.

Many restaurants closing to dine-in

Also on Tuesday, the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia called for all restaurants and bars in Halifax to close to dine-in customers for at least the next two weeks because of rising COVID-19 case numbers in the area.

This expanded testing comes a day after new gathering limit restrictions were put in place for the Halifax area and Hants County. Now five people can gather without physical distancing, down from 10.

As of Monday, there were 51 active cases in Nova Scotia and Public Health has confirmed community spread.

