Man turns himself in to police after Clayton Park bank robbery

Halifax police quickly made an arrest after a robbery Tuesday at TD Canada Trust in Clayton Park.

The problem was it wasn't the right guy.

The bank was held up around 11:30 a.m. by a man with an "edged weapon," a police news release said.

The suspect provided a note to the teller demanding money and was given an undisclosed amount of cash.

He took off on foot.

Officers who responded to the scene located a man fitting the suspect's description a short distance from the bank and arrested him without incident.

Mistaken identity

However, it turned out the man was not involved in the robbery and he was released without charges, police said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning around 11 a.m., a 58-year-old man turned himself in to police.

He's scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face charges of robbery, possession of a weapon and wearing a disguise.

Police are still investigating the robbery and have asked anyone with information or who might have video from the area at the time of the incident to contact police.

