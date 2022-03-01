Halifax police arrest, charge 14-year-old after 2 banks robbed

Halifax Regional Police say they've arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with two bank robberies on Monday.

In a release, police said officers were called to a robbery at around 1:15 p.m. at the CIBC on the corner of Barrington and Duke streets in Halifax.

At around 5:56 p.m., police were called to another robbery, this time at the TD bank near the corner of Portland and Wentworth streets in downtown Dartmouth.

In both cases, police say, the person demanded money, and then ran away with an unspecified quantity of cash. No one was injured during the robberies.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth. He is facing charges related to the robberies and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

