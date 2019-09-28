Bahamians in Halifax cooking up some funds to aid Dorian relief effort

A group of Bahamians living in Halifax are cooking up their favourite Caribbean food in an effort to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The storm left at least 70,000 Bahamians homeless.

"We have family members back home," said O'Neil Jermaine, who's from Nassau, the country's capital. "We feel it's our duty to help our Bahamian people."

For the past year, Jermaine has been involved in a group of young Bahamian men called Limestone.

It's an events group inspired by Caribbean culture. The group allows them to share their culture with Bahamian and non-Bahamian people.

Giovanni Johnson says the sense of community in Halifax is important to him. (Kaitlyn Swan)

"Halifax is so diverse, we love it," he said. "We want to bring our uniqueness and leave our mark."

Limestone, with the help of a coffee shop on Quinpool Road, held their third fundraiser on Saturday. They sold fresh Caribbean food and drinks, with all of the proceeds going to their Bahamas relief fund.

Clothing and supplies are also being accepted as donations. Such as first aid items, hygiene products and any type of clothing.

The proceeds are being added to a relief fund started by Demetrius Ferguson, who has temporarily left Halifax to help relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Members of the Limestone group with fresh Caribbean chicken.

Giovanni Johnson, who's also a member of Limestone, said the sense of community here is important to him, especially at a time where his entire family is home in the Bahamas.

"It's really hard seeing what's going on back home and not being able to lend a hand," said Johnson.

Despite the distance, Johnson is finding ways to support those affected by the hurricane. The group has raised just under $13,000.

