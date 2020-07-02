Halifax awards $288M tender to construct composting facility

Halifax has awarded a $288-million tender to Harbour City Resources to build and operate a new composting facility over 25 years.

The new plant will replace the two aging systems operating in Burnside and Goodwood.

"It will be a state-of-the-art facility, with advanced screening and odour mitigation," said Andrew Philopoulus, HRM's manager of solid waste. "It will incorporate what's known as an airlock on all shipping doors."

The new plant will be constructed at the current Goodwood site and will be able to deal with 60,000 tonnes of organic waste a year. Harbour City Resources has built and operated facilities in Calgary, Hamilton and Guelph, Ont.

The new system will increase Halifax's annual composting costs by 17.5 per cent or $2.2 million.

Coun. Tim Outhit said he hopes a brand new plant will mean grass clippings will be allowed back into the green carts.

"We will be able to look at some program changes knowing that they can be accommodated in the new facility," said Outhit. "That's encouraging."

Coun. Patty Cuttell, who represents Goodwood, is worried about the increased truck traffic on Prospect Road.

"This is also the road to Peggys Cove," said Cuttell. "So could a road be put through the Ragged Lake industrial park?"

Cuttell plans to ask for a staff report to consider community compensation for the Goodwood area since it will be the host for the municipality's composting operation for another 25 years.

MORE TOP STORIES