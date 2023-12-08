Arts organizations in Halifax say multi-year grants would be a relief

Arts organizations in Halifax say a move to multi-year municipal funding would be a relief they have long sought.

A staff report coming to regional council Tuesday suggests changes that would allow professional arts organizations to receive operating grants for up to three years, rather than the annual system that's in place now.

Heather Wilkinson is co-executive and artistic director for the Wonder'neath Art Society in Halifax's north end. (Wonder'neath Art Society)

Heather Wilkinson, co-executive and artistic director for the Wonder'neath Art Society, said she's thrilled because "we spend a lot of time when we're writing those operating grants."

Wonder'neath received a $15,500 operating grant from the municipality this fiscal year.

Wilkinson said getting committed funding for the next three years would help bring some stability to their financial planning. She said they've never had a year where they knew exactly how much they could spend due to all the grants and fundraising that go into running a non-profit.

The society offers affordable studio space, and hosts free drop-in events where people of all ages can express themselves through art, Wilkinson said.

"We're able to support our staff and plan to have consistent programming that people can count on, and rely on, when we know what resources we have to work with," Wilkinson said.

Melany Nugent-Noble, executive director with Nocturne Halifax, said their festival often has projects that take place across multiple years, so being able to rely on future funding "would really help us."

Festival-goers flock to see "Sky Blue Pink" by Ursula Handleigh at the 2017 edition of Nocturne in Halifax. (Topher & Rae Studios/Courtesy of Nocturne)

The staff report said the switch to multi-year agreements wouldn't cost anything since it wouldn't alter how much money is in the overall pool of operating grants.

But it would better align with other funding Halifax offers, and how the provincial and federal government run their own arts grants.

"It's a relief and it's something that … that the art sector has been advocating for for some time at the municipal level," said Sebastien Labelle, executive director of the Bus Stop Theatre Co-op.

Removing the need to apply for grants every year would free up people's energy and allow them to better focus on the creative work they're meant to do, Labelle said.

The Bus Stop Theatre on Gottingen Street. (Emma Davie/CBC)

All three said they hope councillors approve the staff recommendation and keep the importance of the arts top of mind during the upcoming budget season. Councillors have said they will be looking for cuts to handle a $60-million shortfall.

In February, many people in the arts community spoke before the budget committee about how the industry brings vital economic, social and tourism benefits to Halifax.

They said Halifax spends about $1.16 per capita on the arts while other major cities spend around $7. This 2023-24 fiscal year saw Halifax spend about $685,000 on both operating and project funding for arts organizations.

"I think they've heard loud and clear from the arts sector last time around that we … really cannot afford any cuts as we're really far behind most other regions in the country already, and barely … managing as we are," Labelle said.

The final Halifax budget will be decided in April.

