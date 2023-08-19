Halifax festival gives artists living with disabilities a chance to shine

An annual Halifax festival gives artists living with disabilities the chance to showcase their work and be themselves, one organizer says.

The 11th annual Art of Disability Festival was held at Pier 21 on Saturday with more than 30 vendors participating.

"I think a lot of persons with disabilities don't get events that are specifically just for them," said Meaghan Ernst with Independent Living Nova Scotia, which organized the festival.

Ernst said creating a platform for these artists allows them to sell their art and be around people like themselves.

"Everyone here is an artist and it doesn't matter what disability you have."

Artists at the festival showed off a variety of items such as paintings, jewelry, candles and cards.

"People with disabilities can create amazing, amazing things," said Connor Hodgson.

Connor Hodsgon says painting allows him to marry his love of art and comic books. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

The 26-year old painter said the festival presents a wonderful opportunity for artists like him.

Hodgson said he's enjoyed creating art since he was a kid, so he married that passion with his love of comic book superheroes.

This was the second year in a row the festival was in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it online for a few years.

Artists were happy to be back at an event displaying their work.

Nicholas Overton says he spends at least six weeks to complete his ink and pen drawings of different birds. (Jeorge Said/CBC)

Nicholas Overton has been drawing a subject he's passionate about for more than 10 years: birds.

"Because of their colours and their fascinations and their distinctions," he said. "And I always like the red cardinals at Christmas time especially."

Overton said it takes him at least six weeks to complete his ink and pen drawings. He said the festival gives him a place to share his talent and hard work with the public.

Two young artists at the festival said they found their craft by helping others.

Angel Leblanc and Goodness Olugo raised $144 for the IWK Health Centre by selling bracelets and earrings they made.

Angel LeBlanc and Goodness Olugo sell handmade bracelets and earrings to raise money for good causes. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

The two friends have continued to make jewelry to help raise awareness of their missing friend, Devon Marsman.

"We don't really get that much for ourselves. It's mostly for the Devon fund," LeBlanc said.

Ernst said Independent Living Nova Scotia rents the space for the festival and doesn't charge artists any vendor fees.

She said the building was accessible to all artists and visitors and an online catalogue was made available to anyone who couldn't attend.

MORE TOP STORIES

