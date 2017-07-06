Controversial armoured police vehicle to arrive in Halifax next year

Halifax Regional Police's new armoured vehicle is expected to arrive in the spring of 2020, according to a spokesman for the municipality.

Brendan Elliott said in an email that the purchase was approved by Jacques Dube, the municipality's chief administrative officer, on Sept. 23.

Terradyne Armoured Vehicles of Newmarket, Ont., won the tender, beating out Cambli Group of Quebec and Plasan Sasa of Israel. Terradyne will deliver a model called the Gurkha MPV.

The armoured rescue unit will cost $368,000. Halifax police had budgeted $500,000 for the vehicle.

The purchase was controversial and sparked debate at both the Halifax Police Commission and regional council, but it was ultimately approved.

Police officials said it would be used in serious incidents to rescue victims and keep police officers safe.

Use of armoured vehicles varies

Police departments in both Brandon, Man., and Regina, Sask., also ordered armoured vehicles in 2019.

In municipalities that already have such units, the use of the vehicles varies significantly.

The police force in London, Ont., used its two light armoured vehicles 39 times between 2006 and 2019.

The Calgary Police Service, on the other hand, deployed its armoured vehicle 500 times in 2018 alone.

In Winnipeg, police said its armoured vehicle was sent out three to four times a month in 2018.

