N.S. officials to provide update on wildfires

Officials are expected to provide an update on the Halifax-area wildfire at 3 p.m. AT.

The municipality said in an earlier news release the fire is contained, with an estimated area of 950 hectares. It said there are still hot spots and flare-ups in some areas that pose a safety risk.

The municipality noted there were still 4,886 residents displaced. This is down from 16,492 at the peak of the fires.

On Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., residents who live in the area where there's been a lot of fire damage can visit the Captain William Spry Community Centre (16 Sussex Street) to speak with staff from the municipality about the status of their property.

Photos of the properties will be available for residents from the area where there was the most damage. The municipality noted it doesn't have photos of homes outside the area of significant impact.

Representatives from major insurance companies will be available to speak with affected residents at the Canada Games Centre (26 Thomas Raddall Drive) on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Black Point & Area Community Centre (8579 St Margarets Bay Road) is open as a comfort centre from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily until further notice.

A map shows the fire evacuation area and the local state of emergency area, as of 11 a.m. AT on June 5, 2023. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

