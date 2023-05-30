Halifax-area wildfire 50% contained, has not grown

If the power or data on your device is low, get your wildfire updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

A wildfire that has been burning out of control for four days in suburbs outside of Halifax is now 50 per cent contained, but officials warn crews are still dealing with a volatile and dangerous situation with more hot and dry weather on Thursday.

Dave Steeves of the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources said the fire has not grown, and roughly half of the 837-hectare blaze that reaches through the communities Upper Tantallon, Hammonds Plains and Pockwock is now contained.

But Steeves stressed during an update with reporters Thursday morning that "we are far from being out of the woods."

"Just because we do have a level of percentage of containment does not mean that the decrease of the importance of safety in the situation has lowered," Steeves said at the incident command centre in Upper Tantallon. "We are still dealing with a very dangerous and volatile situation and we're going to take all precautions necessary to keep our folks and the public safe."

Steeves said with temperatures climbing into the 30s, the heat could create an environment ripe for "fast and aggressive" fire spread.

He noted the region is in another "crossover" situation, which is when relative humidity levels get close to the forecasted temperature and are combined with wind speeds of 30 km/h or greater.

"That lends itself to extreme fire situations and spotting potential," he said, adding that crews spotted numerous flare-ups overnight Wednesday and that more of the same can be expected Thursday.

Still, Steeves remained hopeful that if firefighters can manage the situation Thursday, forecasted rain beginning Friday will further assist crews in getting the blaze under control.

"We need mother nature to get on side with us on this one," said Steeves.

Officials have said about 200 homes and other structures were damaged by the fire that broke out mid-Sunday afternoon in Westwood Hills, a suburb about 25 kilometres outside Halifax.

About 16,400 residents were forced from their homes at the height of the evacuations — stretching from Upper Tantallon to Sackville. There have been no reports of injuries or missing people.

Halifax Fire Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum said Thursday morning that an audit of that damage is complete, although he did not have numbers.

He said evacuees need to register with 311 so they can be notified if their property was damaged or destroyed. (Toll-free at 1-800-835-6428, 1-866-236-0020 for hearing impaired only line teletypewriter users).

Meldrum said there are 10 fire engines on scene, as well as 15 tankers, two specialty units from the Defence Department and more than 130 firefighters including crews from Prince Edward Island.

Thursday's priorities will be controlling flare-ups and hot spots and soaking the ground, and also ensuring the health and safety of firefighters on the ground who are working in extreme conditions.

Meldrum said resources are stretched, "but we are holding."

Firefighters "want to come here. They want to do this work, and indeed in some cases we have more firefighters bugging their bosses to come and help," he said. "This is a prolonged operation and we have over 50 fire stations in our municipality and they all need coverage."

The federal government announced Thursday the Canadian Armed Forces will be providing supports to help battle wildfires raging across Nova Scotia, including planning and co-ordination support, and firefighters and fire specialists to help control the blazes.

On Wednesday night, an emergency alert stated the evacuation order was rescinded for residents of Indigo Shores.

People were allowed to start returning to the neighbourhood at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but only through Margeson Drive with an ID showing an address for the area.

Residents of Indigo Shores are still on an evacuation notice, which means they would have 30 minutes to go if they need to leave again.

On Wednesday, the province increased the fine for breaking the provincewide burn ban to $25,000. The increased fine does not apply to the ban on entering the woods, including hiking, fishing, camping and off-road vehicle use. The fine for violating that ban is $237.50.

"We need all Nova Scotians to take the wildfire situation as seriously as we are. We are still finding cases of illegal burning, and it has to stop," Minister of Natural Resources Tory Rushton said in a news release.

During a news briefing with reporters on Wednesday, Halifax Mayor Mike Savage reiterated the importance of the provincewide burn ban. He said he was aware of eight calls for open burning on Tuesday.

"Think about other people, don't be selfish. Don't be stupid. Think about how it would feel to be personally responsible for the situation that we're seeing unfold right now," said Savage.

The restrictions are in place until June 25, or until conditions change.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said a smaller fire that broke out near the Farmers Dairy on late Tuesday afternoon in Hammonds Plains was four hectares in size on Wednesday evening and 80 per cent contained.

Wooded areas of municipal parks were closed on 8 a.m. Wednesday. Parks such as Shubie Park, Point Pleasant Park and Admiral Cove Park are also fully closed, as they are heavily wooded. Non-wooded areas of parks, like playgrounds and sport fields are still open.

Anyone who wants to help people displaced by the fire can donate to United Way Halifax, which has set up a wildfire recovery appeal.

Meldrum has said Emergency Health Services has seen an increase in respiratory distress calls due to poor air quality, some as far away as Dunbrack Street in Halifax, about 20 kilometres from Upper Tantallon.

Nova Scotia is offering a one-time payment of $500 per eligible household for those affected by the evacuation order. Residents can apply for that payment through the Canadian Red Cross.

Officials are investigating what started the initial fire in the Westwood Hills subdivision off Hammonds Plains Road, but officials with the Natural Resources department have said it was likely human activity.

Nova Scotia RCMP have said officers are patrolling the affected neighbourhoods 24 hours a day to keep people who should not be there out. There have been no reports of looting or suspicious activity.

Police are also asking people to be vigilant in spotting potential scams related to the evacuations. One incident has already been reported of someone receiving a call ordering them to evacuate their home, even though an evacuation order for their area did not exist.

Evacuation areas

The municipality has said the evacuation zone could change, and if people need to leave, they should bring their pets, important documents and medication with them, as well as supplies for 72 hours.

People who live in the areas affected by the local state of emergency should have a bag packed and ready to go because they might need to leave on short notice.

Areas affected by evacuations so far include:

Westwood Hills subdivision.

White Hills subdivision.

Highland Park subdivision.

Haliburton Hills.

Pockwock Road.

Glen Arbour.

Lucasville Road to Sackville Drive.

Maplewood.

Voyageur Way.

St George Boulevard, including all side streets.

McCabe Lake area.

The Halifax Regional Municipality said all residents who have been required to leave must register with 311 (toll-free at 1-800-835-6428, 1-866-236-0020 for hearing impaired only line teletypewriter users).

School closures

The following schools are closed Thursday:

Hammonds Plains Consolidated.

Madeline Symonds Middle School.

Bay View High School.

Tantallon Junior Elementary.

Tantallon Senior Elementary.

Five Bridges Junior High.

St. Margaret's Bay Elementary.

Kingswood Elementary.

Charles P. Allen High School.

Basinview Drive Community School.

Bedford South School.

Harry R. Hamilton Elementary.

Millwood Elementary.

Millwood High School.

Sackville Heights Elementary.

Sackville Heights Junior High.

École du Grand-Portage.

Comfort centres

The Halifax Regional Municipality declared a local state of emergency Sunday night in order to access additional support.

Comfort centres have been opened at:

Black Point and Area Community Centre, 8579 St Margarets Bay Rd., will remain open until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, 1583 Beaver Bank Rd., will remain open until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Canada Games Centre, 26 Thomas Raddall Dr., open 24 hours.

John W. Lindsay YMCA, 5640 Sackville St., Monday to Friday 5:45 a.m. to 10 p.m, Saturday and Sunday 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Community YMCA, 2269 Gottingen St., Halifax, Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A mobile primary health clinic will be available at the Canada Games comfort centre on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic will be able to provide care for non-urgent health issues, like prescription refills, minor respiratory symptoms, sore throat, headache, muscle pain and mental health and addiction support.

