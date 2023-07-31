Halifax-area trail may close without provincial money for flood repairs, group warns

The head of an association that manages a popular trail on the western outskirts of Halifax says the pathway will have to close permanently unless the provincial government helps pay for repairs to areas damaged by flooding.

Deepak Prasad, the chair of the Beechville Lakeside Timberlea Rails to Trails Association, said Nova Scotia's recent floods damaged culverts and washed out or blocked paths on the 13-kilometre-long B.L.T. Rails to Trails. He said preliminary assessments have estimated $50,000 in damage.

The trail has been temporarily closed due to the damage. The land is provincially owned and is maintained by voluntary members of the association.

Prasad said the association can't afford to repair the trail on its own. If it doesn't get provincial funding, he said the association will likely return the land to the province's control.

"We all volunteer because we love the trail, we love our community. We want to support our community and our trail," he said.

The Department of Natural Resources has not yet agreed to an interview request from CBC, but said it would likely have a response Tuesday.

Community response

Mike Spearns, who bikes along the trail with his wife, said permanently closing the pathway would be a big mistake. He said he sees a lot of commuters on the path, including young families and dog walkers.

"It connects all of our communities, from Bedford to Lakeside, Timberlea to Tantallon," he said.

He said he has already donated to the association. He is also going to contact his regional counsellor, his MLA, his MP and the premier about the issue.

"The community response has been has been really great and really heartwarming," Prasad said. He's seen an increase in donations to the association since the closure, as well as messages from people volunteering to help with cleanup.

Some users unhappy

There has also been negative feedback. Prasad said some people have spoken out online about whether the association has the authority to close the trail. He said the trail is on public land, but the association is closing it for people's safety.

Other people have removed signs and tape on the path. Prasad said without those warnings, it's dangerous for people who don't know through social media that the trail is damaged.

"Our search and rescue volunteers in this province are helping with the flood response and helping with the fire response. They need a break and we shouldn't be giving them more work," he said.

If the association receives the funding, there will be work to do. Prasad's contractor estimated the repairs would take two full weeks of labour, not factoring in worker and material shortages.

