Halifax-area tattoo artist found guilty of sexual assault

A 31-year-old Halifax-area tattoo artist has been found guilty of sexual assault.

The verdict against Andrew Stones was handed down in Nova Scotia provincial court in Dartmouth Wednesday morning.

The matter returns to court later this month to set sentencing dates.

The assault charge is tied to incidents in Lower Sackville, N.S., between May and September 2015.

Stones is still facing other assault allegations involving other women.

