Halifax-area school teacher charged with voyeurism

A Halifax-area school teacher is accused of secretly recording video of people in a Dartmouth washroom.

Halifax Regional Police have laid voyeurism charges against Matthew Douglas Moriarty, 41. They allege he recorded five women and a girl in a washroom at the Abenaki Aquatic Club.

The charges cover a period from Tuesday to Thursday of this week.

Moriarty is a language teacher at Woodlawn High School, which is a few kilometres from the paddling club on Bell Lake.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said in a statement that Moriarty has been placed on leave.

Jen Mosher, commodore of the Abenaki Aquatic Club, said the organization is co-operating with police and providing support to the alleged victims and to its members at large.

Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod said Friday it's possible more victims may come forward.

