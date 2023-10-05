Halifax-area man found not guilty in 2010 killing of pizza delivery driver

A Dartmouth, N.S., jury has found Randy Riley not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of pizza delivery driver Chad Smith 13 years ago.

Smith was killed Oct. 23, 2010, by a single gunshot outside an apartment building in north-end Dartmouth.

It is the second time Riley has gone on trial. He was found guilty in 2018, but the Supreme Court of Canada later overturned that conviction.

A co-accused, Nathan Johnson, was convicted of first-degree in the case in 2015 and is serving a life sentence.

On Wednesday, the judge in the Riley trial cautioned the jury against relying on the shifting evidence of key Crown witnesses.

The jury came back with its verdict Thursday afternoon.

More to come.