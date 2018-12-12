Halifax approves $1M grant for cultural hub

Halifax municipal council has approved a $1-million grant for a new cultural hub in the former convention centre on Argyle Street.

Ottawa and the province announced on Monday contributions worth close to $10 million.

"We're getting good value for our investment," said Coun. Steve Streatch.

Councillors also approved a $500,000 grant for the Halifax Hospice Society, which is building a palliative care centre on Franklyn Street in the city's south end.

There was some opposition to providing funds for the hospice society.

"I think it's worth remembering the recommendation from staff, right out the gate: this is health care, don't do it," Coun. Sam Austin said.

But a proposal for $1 million to help with cost overruns of the new YMCA in downtown Halifax got the roughest ride.

"I struggle with this, I really do," said Coun. Tony Mancini, "and I am not anti-Y."

Halifax municipal council wants staff to find out what kind of community access the YMCA is planning before going forward with the facility's $1-million request to help out with the construction cost overruns. (Submitted by YMCA of Greater Halifax/Dartmouth)

Coun. Steve Adams pointed out the city had already done its part by doubling the maximum height limit on the redevelopment site.

"We have pools and gyms that could certainly use a million dollars of our money," said Adams.

Other councillors wondered if the municipality would get enough community access in exchange for its contributions. So staff was asked to negotiate a number of items, including more free passes for low-income residents.

The proposal was sent to the 2019-2020 budget deliberations, but Coun. Matt Whitman issued this warning:

"I'll support [it] going to budget, but that might be as far as I go, depending on what comes back," he said.

The debate over next year's budget gets underway in January.