Halifax approves $11M for affordable housing development in city's north end

Halifax has approved spending for a new affordable housing development in the centre of the city, which will include on-site health and social services in easy reach for residents.

On Tuesday, Halifax regional council agreed to spend all $11 million it received in the third round of funding from the federal government's Rapid Housing Initiative to build a project backed by the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.

The society is proposing a new building at 2445 Brunswick St. featuring 38 units for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming so. It will be next door to the charity's Hope Cottage soup kitchen.

The North End Community Health Centre will also provide services and manage the building.

"Really, really happy to see this," said Coun. Lindell Smith, who represents the area. "They've been doing this work for a very, very long time and they're pretty aware of the necessity in the population they want to serve."

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) requires rapid housing to prioritize at least 25 per cent of the units for women, and 15 per cent for African Nova Scotian or urban Indigenous residents. Preference will also be given to seniors, those who are LGBTQ or with disabilities.

Rent is tied to income, so each household will pay less than 30 per cent of gross income on housing costs.

HRM planner Jillian MacLellan told council the development will be close to services and transit routes. And the society is already working with a development consultant to get the project built "as quickly as possible."

"Saint Vincent de Paul was chosen because of their readiness, because they have a very strong team around them to support the development," MacLellan said.

People without homes who are on a waiting list maintained by the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia (AHANS) will be given priority, the report said.

Mayor Mike Savage said more homes are needed amid the provincial housing crisis, but supply will not "cure homelessness by itself."

"We need purpose-built, deeply affordable housing units in our community and across the county, so I really appreciate what the feds have done," Savage said.

Although there was some discussion of financial risk that comes with building too quickly — the society will have 18 months from this May to finish — Savage said the benefits are major.

"We've got people living in houses that otherwise might not be," Savage said.

City looking to province for project help

MacLellan said the entire Brunswick Street project will cost $14.5 million and there have been "encouraging" talks with the province in the hopes it will contribute $3 million.

The project will now go back to the CMHC for final approval and, if all goes according to plan, people could start moving in by November 2024.

Nine other projects from groups including Phoenix Youth, the YWCA, Souls Harbour and Akoma were also considered for this round of funding. MacLellan said the city is working with these groups to help them apply for other CMHC funds.

The first two rounds of funding saw 142 units built in six projects throughout the municipality: two developments are fully occupied, two are in the process of people moving in and two are expect to be occupied later this spring.

