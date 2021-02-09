Death of Halifax man found in apartment hallway ruled a homicide

The death of a Halifax man who was found in an apartment hallway on Sunday has been ruled a homicide.

The man was found dead after Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint around 8:50 p.m. AT in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Drive.

Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Brandon Polegato of Halifax.

An autopsy completed Tuesday determined the death to be homicide, according to a news release from police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident has been asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips App.

