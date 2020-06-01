Demonstrators rally in downtown Halifax against racism, police brutality

A large crowd of demonstrators clogged a downtown Halifax street on Monday evening, chanting "I can't breathe" and "no justice, no peace" to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died during a police takedown in Minneapolis.

The crowd knelt on one knee to symbolize the stance that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin took as he knelt on Floyd's neck. The death of the 46-year-old man in the custody of a white officer touched off protests and riots across the United States and Canada.

The rally in Halifax was peaceful, as demonstrators cheered and chanted as cars, and even city buses, honked horns in support. Spring Garden Road was closed to traffic for several blocks to accommodate the crowds.

Organizer Sharisha Benedict asked for no violence.

Demonstrators on Spring Garden Road in Halifax also raised their fists to protest Floyd's death. (Brian Daly/CBC)

"The only way we can be heard is if we do it with peace, because if we expect peace, we give peace," she told a cheering crowd.

The crowd knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds, symbolizing the length of time Chauvin held his knee against Floyd's neck. Benedict asked for the first minute to be held in silence "for everybody that we have lost."

Large crowds clogged Spring Garden Road on Monday night to protest racism and police brutality. (Brian Daly/CBC)

The rally also comes five days after the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Toronto woman with Nova Scotia roots who died after falling from a high-rise building while police were on the scene.

Her death has also sparked demonstrators to take to the streets of Canadian cities, demanding answers.

