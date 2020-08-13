Halifax among fastest growing cities in Canada

Halifax was the second-fastest growing urban region in the country in 2022, after Moncton, N.B., according to new data from Statistics Canada.

The municipality grew by 4.4 per cent between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022. According to the report, the majority of the influx comes from international migration and people moving to the city from other parts of Canada.

The report also noted a small increase in people leaving Halifax Regional Muncipality. The last time there was an increase in people leaving the city was in the 2003-2004 time period.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality grew by 0.9 per cent between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022. (Robert Short/CBC)

Kentville, Truro, New Glasgow and CBRM

Kentville, Truro and New Glasgow all saw growth.

Kentville grew by 2.7 per cent, with more international migration and inter-provincial migration.

Truro grew by 1.8 per cent, with more international migration and inter-provincial migration.

New Glasgow grew by 1.3 per cent, with more international migration and inter-provincial migration.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality grew by 0.9 per cent. Much of this is due to international migration and people moving there from other parts of Canada. This is a big difference from the previous year's data, when international migration dropped dramatically, likely due to COVID-19 travel restrictions at the time.

Record-breaking growth

Outside HRM, Truro and CBRM, the rest of the province grew by 1.5 per cent between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022. Most of that population growth is from people moving to the province from other parts of Canada and international migration.

In September, the province noted as of July 1, 2022, Nova Scotia had an estimated population of 1,019,725. This is an increase of 28,608 (2.89 per cent) from the previous year.

"In absolute and percentage terms, Nova Scotia's population grew faster last year than in any modern data series," provincial data noted.

