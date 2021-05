Nova Scotia · Video

Halifax airport prepared to provide COVID-19 testing

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport has been prepared to provide COVID-19 testing since January, but the Nova Scotia government has not yet utilized the service. CBC's Colleen Jones reports.

