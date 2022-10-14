Halifax airport features Mi'kmaw artist's work in new installation

Halifax Stanfield International Airport has unveiled a new art installation featuring the works of Mi'kmaw artist Loretta Gould.

A permanent display of Gould's art was installed on the windows of the airport's check-in hall in honour of Mi'kmaw History Month.

The collection of 24 images depict fishermen moving in a traditional birchbark canoe, spiritual ceremonies and a family gathered in a home.

"I'm overwhelmed, to be honest with you. When they contacted me to have my images up there, I was in shock," Gould said.

Gould says she hopes people who see the artwork will feel the same joy she felt in creating them. (Submitted by Loretta Gould )

Gould is from Waycobah First Nation in Cape Breton. The art installation is a retrospective, with images from various stages of Gould's career. They illustrate themes of nature and the seven sacred teachings.

"It's common sense, right? You can't have one without the other. You can't have courage without respect, or respect without love," she said.

The art was installed using a semi-transparent material that allows sunlight to shine through, illuminating the pieces in the afternoon and creating colourful reflections across the check-in area.

Gould said she hopes people who see the images will feel the same joy she felt in creating them. She also wants the images to help people who might not be familiar with Mi'kmaw culture to learn more about the people who have lived on the land since time immemorial.

"What our Mi'kmaw people are: that's what mostly my images are. It's how we live, past and the present. That's how our ancestors lived before us, and that's how we live now," she said.

"My artwork being displayed there, it's a big opener for my business and hopefully for other Mi'kmaw artists."

The semi-transparent material used to display the artwork on the airport's windows allows the sun to shine through and illuminate the images. (Submitted by Halifax Stanfield International Airport)

