747 cargo jet goes off the runway at Halifax airport

Officials at Stanfield International Airport near Halifax activated their emergency operations centre early Wednesday morning in response to a 747 cargo aircraft going off the end of a runway.

No one is believed to have been injured.

"It's believed to have gone off the end of the runway upon landing," airport spokesperson Theresa Rath Spicer said in a phone interview.

Emergency crews respond early Wednesday morning to a 747 cargo jet that went off the runway at the airport in Halifax. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

She stressed the information was preliminary, and that five people were on board. It's too early to know if the situation will affect other flights this morning.

"We do have two runways," said Rath Spicer. "This is our secondary runway, it's off the end of runway two."

Airport officials are also providing updates on Twitter.

The deputy chief for Halifax Fire said the jet was not on fire and crews were attending the scene in a support role along with airport fire crews.