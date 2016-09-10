Halifax airport to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

Not long after four co-ordinated terror strikes played out in the U.S. in 2001, Halifax's airport became a safe haven for thousands of passengers on flights forced out of the air during the chaos.

Forty aircraft carrying more than 8,000 people were diverted to Halifax Stanfield International Airport on 9/11, as staff worked to accommodate the sudden influx of anxious travellers.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, the airport is hosting a ceremony Saturday.

The event will feature remarks from representatives of the airport, Nova Scotia government, the United States Consulate General in Halifax, Halifax Regional Municipality and the Canadian Red Cross.

At 8:46 a.m. ET on Sept. 11, 2001, the first in a series of attacks happened as American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

A second plane crashed into the south tower 17 minutes later. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. ET and a fourth crashed to the ground outside Shanksville, Pa., shortly after 10 a.m.

An hour and 42 minutes after the first attack, the twin towers collapsed. About 3,000 people were killed that day in what's been called the worst terror attack in history.

Forty aircraft carrying 8,000 passengers were diverted to Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Sept. 11, 2001.

Meanwhile, air traffic over the U.S. was shut down, forcing thousands of planes to land immediately.

For its help, the Halifax airport received expressions of thanks from around the globe.

Lufthansa Airlines named a plane in honour of Halifax. Former U.S. president George Bush wrote a thank-you letter and, in September 2006, he sent then secretary of state Condoleezza Rice to the airport to host a reception to mark the fifth anniversary.

