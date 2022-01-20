Halifax gets record number of responses to surveys on Airbnb regulation

A record number of people have sent in their opinions on proposals Halifax is considering to regulate short-term rental units like Airbnbs.

Two online municipal surveys on the issue have generated a total of about 6,000 responses, which is the most the planning and development department has seen among recent surveys.

"It shows there is quite a bit of public interest for this project," said Jillian MacLellan, with the Halifax Regional Municipality's planning and development department.

The short-term rental survey closes at the end of January.

The city is gathering feedback on concerns raised that short-term rentals have reduced the availability of rental housing.

Stricter guidelines suggested for neighbourhoods

There are measures to limit the number of temporary accommodations in neighbourhoods.

"If a unit could be used as a long-term rental, we want to ensure it stays within the long-term rental market," said MacLellan.

While the number of short-term accommodations has dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study in 2019 showed there were close to 2,500 of the units in Halifax.

One of the ways city planners intend to free up some of those units into rental housing is with a new bylaw. In the proposals being brought forward there is a requirement that if the operation is in a neighbourhood, the host of a short-term rental would have to be the primary resident.

"If you're in a residential neighbourhood, we're saying that you wouldn't be able to have an income property and use it for short-term rentals, other than the one you are living in," MacLellan said.

The group Neighbours Speak Up formed because of the growth of such short-term accommodations. It welcomes regulations.

"We're happy that they're moving forward," said Bill Stewart, a spokesperson for the group. "One of the key elements is they're looking at ensuring that commercial short-term rentals aren't in residential areas."

Stewart raised that issue several years ago when troubled about one of the units being rented out in the Hydrostone neighbourhood of Halifax's north end.

"It's a bit like having a hotel on your street," he said.

Stewart thinks the changes being put forward can work for everyone.

"While they might rent out their property on a short-term basis, perhaps while they're away for a short period of time, they still have a commitment to the neighbourhood," he said.

What Airbnb is saying

In a statement provided to CBC News, Airbnb said short-term rentals support local tourism and give residents a way to supplement their income, which they say is more important than ever because of financial impacts caused by the pandemic.

The company said it will be working with elected officials "on sensible policies" as new bylaws are expected to be drafted later this year.

