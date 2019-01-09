Halifax AG says property tax system access needs overhaul

A new report by Halifax's auditor g​eneral recommends more than cutting in half the number of city staff who have access to the property tax system to reduce the risk of fraud and accidental errors.

Auditor general Evangeline Colman-Sadd said the 60 per cent of users who should not have access include temporary staff, former employees and people who have moved to other departments.

Her report was presented to the audit and finance committee on Wednesday morning, and finance officials accepted all five recommendations. Members of the committee asked for them to be implemented as soon as possible.

"When someone can change an assessment, if that opportunity or ability is there, then they may want to do something sooner rather than later," said Coun. Steve Adams.

Part of the problem is due to an outdated computer system, which could cost up to $7 million to upgrade.

This is the third report by the auditor general where the issue of inappropriate access has been raised.

The concern raised in the latest review has to do with individual tax agreements Halifax has with large commercial and industrial property owners.

The taxes collected from the eight agreements is $10 million.

Firms may be paying too much or too little

Colman-Sadd said in the agreements with Nova Scotia Power, Bell Aliant, Heritage Gas and the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, the information collected to calculate the amount of taxes owed was not independently verified.

"So, it could be wrong," she said. "They may be paying too much, they may not be paying enough."

The data collected for the agreements with Irving Shipbuilding, Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline, NSLC and Millbrook First Nation was verified.

Jane Fraser, Halifax's chief financial officer, said an external auditor is now in place to verify the data collected for the tax agreements.