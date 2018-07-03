Halifax advised to bid on 2020 women's world hockey championship

Hockey Nova Scotia could place a bid to host the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship.

Halifax's special events advisory committee is set to decide Wednesday whether it will recommend regional council approve Hockey Nova Scotia's request for $250,000 to help host the event. If approved, the money would be contingent on the province making a similar financial commitment.

According to the staff report, the event has the potential to bring in more than $2.4 million for the city and its businesses.

Halifax previously hosted the championship in 2004.

"I remember being in the stands and having my little Canada jersey on and I just remember wanting to be them," said Jillian Saulnier, the first female hockey player from Nova Scotia to score a goal in Olympic play.

She was 11 when Halifax hosted the games and said it left a lasting impression. She welcomes the idea of the city hosting the championship again.

"A dream is a dream until you see it as a reality. To be able to see those girls in front of me living out their dream made me want to push for my dream even harder."

Large crowds expected

That 2004 event drew in 92,000 people, according to the staff report. The report estimated the 2020 event would draw in a minimum of 82,000 people to the city.

The seven day championship is tentatively scheduled for late March to April 2020.

Team Canada's women's hockey team posed for a photo after a practice in 2004 ahead of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship in Halifax. (CBC)

Truro, Colchester included

The bid document which Hockey Nova Scotia intends to submit July 6, states the event would be co-hosted between the Halifax Regional Municipality, the Town of Truro and the Municipality of Colchester.

The championship itself would be held at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre and the report states a hold has already been placed at the venue. A hold is also in place at Truro's Rath Eastlink Community Centre.

The event would host 31 games total with eight teams in a round robin format, formed of two groups which would cross over for playoffs game, the report noted. Team Canada would be assigned to the group hosted at the Scotiabank Centre.

Uptick in female players

Using data from Hockey Nova Scotia, the report noted a potential for sport growth.

The report noted hockey registration for girls aged four to 18 grew from 1,400 players in 2002 to 2,750 in 2018 within Hockey Nova Scotia.

During the 2004 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship, Team Sweden practiced in Lantz, N.S. The team visited schools and played with girls on the local minor hockey teams. (CBC)

After hosting the championship in 2004, female hockey registration increased by 40 per cent across Nova Scotia.

"Being able to have an event right in front of your eyes ... and really showcase our talents would really promote the game, promote the talent that female hockey has and puts forwards. I think Halifax would be a wonderful city to do just that," Saulnier said.

