Not letting it rain on the parade: Thousands gather for Halifax Pride
New

Thousands of people are marching through the summer rain and fog in downtown Halifax for the 31st annual Halifax Pride Parade.

31st annual parade underway in downtown Halifax

CBC News ·
The CBC Nova Scotia float was among 146 floats that braved the rain and fog. (Amy Smith/CBC)

The rain hasn't dampened people's spirits as thousands of people celebrate the 31st annual Halifax Pride Parade.

There are 146 floats taking part this year. The fun begins at the DND dockyards, and ends at the Garrison Grounds for a community festival.

Halifax Pride typically attracts more than 100,000 people.

The parade began at 1 p.m. and CBC Nova Scotia is live streaming it all with hosts Rouge Fatale and Steve Berry.

The parade is on its way to the Garrison Grounds. (CBC)
The pride typically draws more than 100,000 people to downtown Halifax. (CBC)

