Not letting it rain on the parade: Thousands gather for Halifax Pride

The rain hasn't dampened people's spirits as thousands of people celebrate the 31st annual Halifax Pride Parade.

There are 146 floats taking part this year. The fun begins at the DND dockyards, and ends at the Garrison Grounds for a community festival.

Here we go! Pixie is ready to proudly prance through the streets. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pride</a> <a href="https://t.co/p5uWtIEo7k">pic.twitter.com/p5uWtIEo7k</a> —@hfxpublib

A bit tuckered out by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HalifaxPride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HalifaxPride</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcns</a> <a href="https://t.co/vNR7CHGCxi">pic.twitter.com/vNR7CHGCxi</a> —@amysmithcbc

Halifax Pride typically attracts more than 100,000 people.

The parade began at 1 p.m. and CBC Nova Scotia is live streaming it all with hosts Rouge Fatale and Steve Berry.

Check out the people on Spring Garden Road! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBCPride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBCPride</a> <a href="https://t.co/aKThF0K3tD">pic.twitter.com/aKThF0K3tD</a> —@KaylaHounsell

The parade is on its way to the Garrison Grounds. (CBC)