Cornucopia of colourful cosplay on display for Hal-Con 2022
Cosplayers have returned to the Halifax Convention Centre in force portraying a wide range of their favourite characters.
Annual event has returned to the Halifax Convention Centre in full force
Hal-Con 2021 at the Halifax Convention Centre was a toned-down affair with Nova Scotia still observing pandemic restrictions.
This year, jubilant cosplayers are out in force, portraying their favourite characters and delighting those in attendance.
The CBC's Jeorge Sadi was there to capture some of the action.
With files from Jeorge Sadi