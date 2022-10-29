Cornucopia of colourful cosplay on display for Hal-Con 2022

Hal-Con 2021 at the Halifax Convention Centre was a toned-down affair with Nova Scotia still observing pandemic restrictions.

This year, jubilant cosplayers are out in force, portraying their favourite characters and delighting those in attendance.

The CBC's Jeorge Sadi was there to capture some of the action.

Students of Brilliant Labs wowed the crowds with their robotic R2-D2 from Star Wars. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

The MacDonald family went all in with characters from Star Wars, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Superman and Dragon Ball. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Jemma Whalen portrays Jinx from League of Legends (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Emperor Kuzco from The Emperor's New Groove (Jeorge Said/CBC)

Derek King portrays the Berserker Predator also known as Mr. Black. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Winifred, Sarah and Mary, the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Bumblebee from Transformers stands next to a weekend-appropriate Halloween skeleton. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Kyle Saari portrays Thor. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Corinne Donovan portrays a mushroom. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Two furries have fun at Hal-Con 2022. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

