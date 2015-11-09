Habitual drunk driver headed to jury trial on new charges

A habitual drunk driver from Nova Scotia who's been banned for life from operating a motor vehicle is headed to a judge and jury trial on new impaired driving charges.

Terrence Lee Naugle, 62, was arrested twice last year for being behind the wheel of a car. He is facing charges of driving while impaired, driving while prohibited and resisting or obstructing a police officer. The charges relate to incidents in July and October.

His lawyer appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday morning to discuss next steps in the case. While there are two separate sets of charges, lawyer Tony Amoud said they are looking at a single trial.

Naugle is currently being held in custody.

In February 2010, he was sentenced to 8½ years in prison for impaired driving, driving while disqualified and leaving the scene of a crash. He was handed a lifetime driving ban at the time.

Naugle has 68 previous convictions; 22 of those relate to drunk driving offences.

At the time of his 2010 sentencing, Crown prosecutor Cheryl Byard described Naugle as the "worst of the worst known offenders when it comes to impaired drivers in Nova Scotia."

The judge, Frank Hoskins, said it was a miracle Naugle hadn't killed himself or someone else.

Lawyers are still awaiting a toxicology report on the latest charges. The case will return to court next month to look at possible trial dates.

MORE TOP STORIES