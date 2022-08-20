RCMP respond to fatal crash in Guysborough County

One person died in a crash in Upper Big Tracadie in Guysborough County on Saturday morning.

RCMP say they were notified of a collision at 7:15 a.m. Two vehicles were involved, according to a spokesperson.

RCMP did not provide information about the victim, how many people were in the vehicles or other details of the crash.

Due to a collision, Hwy. 16 in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UpperBigTracadie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UpperBigTracadie</a> is currently closed. Traffic is being detoured. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. It is expected that Hwy. 16 will be closed for an extended period of time. <a href="https://t.co/vyF7yn59gb">pic.twitter.com/vyF7yn59gb</a> —@RCMPNS

A tweet from the RCMP said Highway 16 was closed as a result of the collision. It said the highway is expected to remain closed for an extended period.

