RCMP respond to fatal crash in Guysborough County

One person is dead following a crash on Saturday morning in Upper Big Tracadie.

One person died in a crash in Upper Big Tracadie in Guysborough County on Saturday morning. 

RCMP say they were notified of a collision at 7:15 a.m. Two vehicles were involved, according to a spokesperson.

RCMP did not provide information about the victim, how many people were in the vehicles or other details of the crash.

A tweet from the RCMP said Highway 16 was closed as a result of the collision. It said the highway is expected to remain closed for an extended period. 

