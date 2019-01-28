Guysborough councillor dies in 'terrible tragedy' aboard ATV

A 30-year veteran of the municipal government in Guysborough County, N.S., has died after an ATV crash this weekend.

Blair George, 59, was the driver of an ATV that tumbled over a large embankment on his own property off Highway 16 in Halfway Cove on Saturday.

On Saturday night he went out on an ATV. His family became alarmed when he did not return home and alerted officials from the municipality and the police. A large search party was organized.

The municipality's CAO Barry Carroll was among the searchers. He said when George's family found him, he was dead.

"It's a terrible tragedy for us and for the family. He was so well liked in the community. He was a stalwart," he said.

"He meant everything to his family and he meant everything to the community so it's a tough day."

The RCMP say the ATV George was driving went over a large embankment on his property. Police are still investigating what caused the vehicle to crash.

Vernon Pitts, warden for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, served with George on council for 25 years. Pitts said George will be "sorely missed."

"Blair and I had our differences around the table at times, you know and sometimes we got in — he'd give as good as he takes — but we could put that behind us. You know we were friends, we were neighbours and I had a lot of respect for Blair," he said.