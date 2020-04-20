Girlfriend of N.S. gunman was among his victims, but she survived

The man RCMP say is responsible for the deadly rampage in Nova Scotia confronted and forcibly restrained a woman with whom he was in a long-term relationship late Saturday night, CBC News has learned.

First responders encountered the woman in the Portapique, N.S., area, sources confirmed to CBC News. It's unclear if she was injured and to what extent, but she survived. It's also unclear whether she managed to escape or if someone else found her.

On Wednesday, RCMP said there were no victims in hospital.

RCMP did not hold a press briefing on Thursday,

Through several sources, CBC News has learned new details about what happened during the 13-hour manhunt for Gabriel Wortman, who police say killed 22 people.

When the gunman pulled into the Irving Big Stop gas station to fill up, emergency response team police officers and a K-9 officer were already there refuelling an unmarked vehicle.

It was one of those officers who shot and killed the gunman, according to sources.

Police said they killed the gunman at the gas station. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

Police have said they killed the 51-year-old gunman at the gas station in Enfield, N.S., at 11:26 a.m. AT on Sunday .

At the time, police were advising on Twitter that he was driving a silver Chevrolet Tracker in the Milford, N.S., area.

But by that point, Wortman was actually driving a Mazda 3 owned by one of his victims, Gina Goulet, who lived in nearby Shubenacadie, N.S.

It was also in Shubenacadie that the gunman shot Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year RCMP veteran.

Police first were called to respond to reports of gunshots in the picturesque beach community of Portapique on the shores of Cobequid Bay around 10:26 p.m. on Saturday.

They discovered a grisly scene — people shot and a number of buildings burning.

Investigations are still piecing together a timeline of the events that followed.

A couple pays their respects at a memorial in Portapique, N.S., on April 22, 2020. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Though they initially tried to seal off two sections in Portapique, officers later realized that their suspect was not in that area, RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather said Wednesday.

Sometime between 7 and 8 a.m. on Sunday, after interviewing a witness, Leather said officers realized the suspect was wearing a police uniform and driving what appeared to be a police cruiser.

As the morning went on, Wortman evaded them through several communities that included Wentworth, Glenholme, Debert and Millbrook.

The chase covered more than 100 kilometres and ended at an exit off one of the province's main highways toward Halifax.

