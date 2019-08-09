Police arrest 2 men, search for 3rd after man shot in downtown Halifax

Halifax Regional Police have arrested two men and are searching for a third after a 27-year-old man was shot near Spring Garden and Dresden Row early Friday morning.

Shortly after 12:30, police were called to the area to reports of gunfire.

Police found and arrested two men, a 26-year-old and a 31-year-old, inside Royal Artillery Park on Queen Street 10 minutes later. A police dog also located a handgun in the park.

At 1:20 a.m., the QEII Health Sciences Centre contacted police saying a 27-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

Police found and arrested two suspects, a 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, at Royal Artillery Park on Queen Street. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Police are actively searching for a third suspect.

Police said they believe the suspects and victim are known to each other.

Police had closed portions of Spring Garden Road near Dresden Row and nearby streets, which have since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crimestoppers.

