Amherst Police find person of interest, say there is no threat to the public

Police in Amherst, N.S., say they have caught a person of interest who may have been carrying a gun, and there is no danger to the public.

An emergency alert issued had been issued by the province shortly before 1:30 p.m. advising people in the area of Church Street and East Pleasant Street to remain in their houses as police searched the area.

In an update at 1:41 p.m., police said they had found the person and were continuing to investigate.

Police said the person of interest was reported to be riding a bicycle and was described as wearing a reddish/orange hoodie, sweat pants and what appeared to be a bulletproof vest, according to information posted on the Amherst Police Department Facebook page.

Amherst Regional High School, Spring Street Academy, EB Chandler Junior and West Highlands School were put into hold and secure mode, but that is no longer in effect, according to the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education.

Student dismissal will proceed at its regular time.

