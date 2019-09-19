Man seriously injured after gun accidentally fired in Colchester County

A 22-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being accidentally shot in Colchester County early this morning, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Truro Road in the community of North River, near Bible Hill.

Police say it appears that a firearm was discharged accidentally. They arrested another person for careless use of a firearm.

Police are still investigating what happened and are trying to determine the exact circumstances that led to the gun being fired.

Neither the type of firearm, nor the gender of the person arrested have been released.

The RCMP say there is no risk to the public at this time.

MORE TOP STORIES: