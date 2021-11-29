'Book club, but for jobs' helps Nova Scotians with disabilities find career support

A new program is helping Nova Scotians with mental and developmental disabilities find and discuss career opportunities in the Halifax community, while also getting support from others.

Prescott Group, which helps those with disabilities find jobs in their desired field, started the Job Links program earlier this year.

"The basic premise is that we have peer groups, circles of support — sort of like a book club, but for jobs — [that are] really focused on engaging people and being very fun, hands-on, very gentle and relaxing ways to start understanding what's possible in the workplace and where you might fit in," Alice Evans, the executive director of Prescott Group, told CBC Radio's Mainstreet in a recent interview.

Evans said before this program was in place, she often heard that people were anxious about leaving their friendships and not having support while working within the community.

Job Links now acts as a support group to acknowledge those concerns, while also allowing the participants to share the joys and challenges of employment.

To hear more about this new program from the co-ordinators and participants involved, listen to Mainstreet host Jeff Douglas's full interview below.

Mainstreet NS 14:43 New program helps Nova Scotians with intellectual disabilities discuss career opportunities, concerns A new program put together by Prescott Group in Halifax is helping Nova Scotians with intellectual and developmental disabilities find and discuss career opportunities, while also getting support from others. Earlier this month, host Jeff Douglas had the chance to visit one of the meetings and speak with the Job Links program co-ordinators and some of the participants. 14:43

