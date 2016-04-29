Ontario resident Madelyn MacNeill is healthy and so didn't expect she'd be rushed to hospital for emergency surgery while visiting her parents in Nova Scotia during the summer.

Nor did she expect the almost $13,000 bill for ground and air ambulance transportation that arrived weeks after she returned to Ontario. It's a cautionary tale for anyone travelling between provinces, especially during these COVID-19 times.

"When I opened up the bill and saw it was $12,800 my jaw dropped. I was in quite a bit of shock," the 27-year-old said. "I can't afford to pay that amount of money all upfront. It boggles my mind."

In June, MacNeill, who lives in Toronto, was working from home and hadn't seen her family for a while. She figured she'd drive home to Nova Scotia, self-isolate and continue to work, then enjoy some family time.

However, on the last day of isolation, she experienced problems and days later an ambulance was required to take her to the New Glasgow hospital.

Ontario resident Madelyn MacNeill (far right) did get to enjoy some time with family this summer, but left with a hefty ambulance bill. (Robertson Boag)

Once there, it was determined she needed emergency surgery in Halifax, about 150 kilometres away. She was told there were no ground ambulances available so she was transported by air and underwent surgery right away.

"At no time was I told I would be footing the bill for the air ambulance or any sort of cost associated with the inter-hospital transfer," she said. She did expect a bill for the ground ambulance.

MacNeill said she has Ontario provincial health coverage and insurance through her work and never imagined she would need travel health insurance while in another part of Canada.

"Every time I travel out of the country, I always purchase traveller's insurance but I honestly never thought that I would need travel insurance for inter-provincial travel. I always thought in Canada we had universal health care," she said.

Ontario resident Madelyn MacNeill was billed $12,000 in August for an air ambulance transport from Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, N.S., to the Halifax Infirmary. (Submitted)

Even ambulance travel within a province can be pricey and cause financial hardship, a situation highlighted by CBC's Marketplace back in 2015.

Today those fees for ground ambulance for provincial residents vary from a low of $45 in Ontario to a high $325 in Saskatchewan.

Some provinces, such as Alberta, provide free ground ambulance service for seniors. Manitoba, which in 2015 had the highest ground ambulance fees in the country, has lowered its fee to no more than $250.

Out-of-province visitors pay much more

All provinces charge non-residents more for ambulance services. Not all provinces post their fees online and despite numerous requests, some did not provide CBC with the information.

Of those that did, Nova Scotia had the highest fee of $732.95 for ground ambulance for people from other provinces. The fee for residents of the province is $146.55.

Air ambulance fees are even costlier for out-of-province residents. Of those provinces which post fees or provided information, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia do not charge residents, but people from other provinces who require the service are billed $12,000. Both provinces, along with Newfoundland and Labrador, say they bill on a "cost recovery" basis.

Health care consultant Mary Jane Hampton said ambulances are not part of the Canada Health Act, the federal legislation that sets out what is universally covered.

"It's a complicated business but when the Canada Health Act was written, the only things that were covered in that legislation that would be insured were things that happened inside a hospital and services that are performed by a doctor," Hampton said.

Even Nova Scotia residents might have to pay an ambulance bill if they need to be rushed to hospital. (CBC)

She notes ambulances in Nova Scotia used to be based at funeral homes and were used for basic transportation in a medical emergency. Today, they are staffed by highly qualified paramedics.

"I'm not suggesting that it's an easy issue to fix, but from a public point of view and from a patient point of view, it would make a great deal of sense to me for us to figure out how to get the [ambulance] user fees off the table and come up with a different funding model altogether," Hampton said,

She urged people to contact their member of Parliament about rewriting legislation to make ambulances an essential service.

Chris Hood, the former president of the Paramedics Association of Canada, agreed.

"You don't pay for a police officer to come to your house when you've got somebody breaking into it. You don't pay for the fire department to come and put your fire out. Why is paramedic service or ambulance service any different? It's the same thing," Hood said when interviewed in 2015 by Marketplace. He said that question is as valid today as it was then.

Michael Nickerson, president of the union that represents Nova Scotia paramedics, said he hopes the fees won't deter anyone from calling an ambulance if they need one.

"Anecdotally, we've heard from paramedics and patients alike that have concerns around the cost of an ambulance and that some people have waited and not called at all or drove themselves to the hospital while experiencing a medical emergency," Nickerson said.

Are fees a deterrent to use?

He worries someone driving to hospital while having a heart attack could have an accident, injuring themselves further and perhaps others on the road, or worse.

"There's a danger of losing your life if you're having a heart attack and you're not being treated promptly," Nickerson said, noting Nova Scotia paramedics are highly trained and the province is one of the few jurisdictions that allows paramedics to administer a medication specifically for heart attacks.

The Nova Scotia government said in 2018 there were 1,649 ambulance bills for a total of about $1.2 million. Some 44 bills were written off for a total amount of $31,554.80.

A spokesperson said the government has no immediate plans to review the fees.

Travel health insurance affordable

Will McAleer, executive director of the Travel Health Insurance Association of Canada, said travel health insurance is easy to purchase and affordable, but many people don't realize they need it until they have an out-of-province emergency and are facing a big bill.

"When you're looking at an inter-provincial or within Canada policy, you can purchase that for a dollar, maybe $2, a day," McAleer said, adding it's important to discuss your needs and identify any pre-existing conditions prior to buying insurance to ensure you get the coverage you need.

As for Toronto resident Madelyn MacNeill and her $12,800 ambulance bill, a small portion of it is covered by her work insurance. She says she's been told appeal criteria in Nova Scotia is very limited and fees would only be waived if there's a paramedic error. In this case there was not.

"The paramedics were very kind and helpful," MacNeill said.

Payment options available

Most provinces offer an appeal process that varies from province to province for those who feel they are unable to pay their ambulance bills. According to government information online, the Nova Scotia Ambulance Fee Assistance Program will use your net household income as the primary eligibility test to determine whether you qualify to have the debt written off.

MacNeill does not. She has been offered $50 monthly, interest-free payments. She's thankful for that. She just turned 27 and figures at that rate she will have her bill paid off in 21 years, when she's 48.