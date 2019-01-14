Lawyer questions previous release of man now accused of attacking Mounties

The lawyer for the family of 2001 homicide victim says he's not surprised the man who pulled the trigger is now accused of fighting with four Nova Scotia police officers, sending two of them to hospital.

Grigorios Laberakis, 59, made a brief appearance Monday in provincial court in Yarmouth, N.S. He faces charges including assaulting a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer and assault with a weapon.

In October 2001, Laberakis shot and killed two neighbours, Dante Lozano, 54, and Jerry Soriano, 35, in the east-end Toronto neighbourhood where he was living. Laberakis was found not criminally responsible due to mental disorder. Six years after that finding, he was being reintegrated back into the community.

"I was surprised that they let him go so fast," Toronto lawyer Charles Wagman, who represented the family of Soriano in a lawsuit against Laberakis, said Monday.

"And I thought: Anybody who could do this, how could he possibly be, assuming that he had a mental illness, how could they conclude that he was cured so fast?"

In 2012, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered that Laberakis be granted an absolute discharge, overuling the Ontario Review Board decision that his freedom continue to be subject to conditions.

Wagman said he won a settlement, but the family never collected any money. He said the case made a lasting impression on him as two young girls testified about what losing their father meant to them.

"The father who was killed was the centre of the family and the loss was huge," Wagman said. "I certainly got the impression from hearing the witnesses talk about him that he was a wonderful man and it was a terrible loss."

Next court appearance

Laberakis is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in provincial court in Shelburne, N.S., on the charges involving the police officers. He remains in custody.

According to RCMP, Laberakis ran out of his home on Blanche Road in Shelburne County last Wednesday and confronted a passing motorist. Police said he headbutted the driver, who was still in his vehicle, and spit on him.

The following day, RCMP said they went to arrest Laberakis in connection with the alleged assault. They said he walked out of his home carrying a walking stick, but dropped it when police ordered him to do so.

But when Laberakis was told he was under arrest, RCMP said he resisted and a struggle ensued. Laberakis allegedly struck two officers with the stick, hitting one in the head and another in the wrist, before he was pepper sprayed and Tasered.

Laberakis and the two officers were taken to hospital. Laberakis wasn't injured, but the police officers sustained minor injuries.

Crown prosecutor Marc Njoh said he is seeking to keep Laberakis in custody.

"These are very serious offences, particularly when they are against peace officers," he said.

"Because there are also questions around his mental wellness — as you know, he's suffering from schizophrenia — and so the alternative is seeking to send him for an assessment to the East Coast Forensic [Hospital] to determine fitness and criminal responsibility."