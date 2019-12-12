Warrant officer charged with sexually assaulting 3 women at holiday party

A 44-year-old warrant officer has been charged with sexually assaulting three women following an off-base function in Greenwood, N.S., and RCMP are looking for other potential victims.

Mark Richard Beres of Greenwood is due in Kentville provincial court on Feb. 4.

The alleged incidents happened on Dec. 6. RCMP say employees from CFB Greenwood were at a holiday party in a community facility when, shortly after midnight, two women reported being sexually assaulted.

They brought those concerns to RCMP on Dec. 8. Police arrested Beres the following day.

A third women came forward on Dec. 11, alleging she was also sexually assaulted at the same event.

Beres is under a court order not to have contact with any of the complainants. He is still serving but is working in a different capacity that usual, said Capt. Matt Zalot, a public affairs officer for 14-Wing Greenwood.

Zalot said due to the privacy act, he couldn't comment on if the military is taking or considering any other administrative measures.

Kings District RCMP are encouraging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

