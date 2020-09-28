37-year-old Pictou County woman dead in house fire, RCMP say

A 37-year-old woman from Greenhill, N.S., is dead following a house fire Monday morning.

Pictou District RCMP responded to the house fire on Salem Loop in Greenhill, about 15 kilometres west of New Glasgow, at 8:21 a.m.

The woman was found inside the home and was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There was no one else in the home at the time of the fire.

RCMP do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious but police and the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal are continuing to investigate.

