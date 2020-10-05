Lasers reportedly aimed at planes flying over Amherst in recent weeks

There have been three reported incidents of laser interference on planes over Amherst, N.S., in recent weeks and Transport Canada is asking people to report to police anyone aiming lasers at aircrafts.

On Sept. 15, 16 and Oct. 2, the Moncton Flight College reported lasers being pointed at planes, according to the Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System.

At least two of these incidents involved green lasers. Police were notified in all cases, according to the reports.

Transport Canada's website says lasers can distract the pilot, create a glare that impedes their vision or even temporarily blinds them.

In an email, Transport Canada said it is aware of the Amherst incidents, but there is "currently insufficient information for the department to open an investigation pertaining to these incidents."

Transport Canada spokesperson Cybelle Morin said in the email that aiming a laser at an aircraft is both dangerous and illegal.

"Citizens should call their local police immediately if they see someone pointing a laser at an aircraft," Morin said.

New safety measures mean that Canadians cannot possess a battery-operated hand-held laser over one milliwatt within a 10-kilometre radius of any airport or certified heliport, unless for a legitimate reason such as work, school or educational purposes.

People caught pointing a laser at an aircraft or into airspace can be fined up to $100,000 and even be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

According to the Transport Canada website, in 2019 there were nearly 250 reported laser strikes on aircrafts in Canada.

MORE TOP STORIES