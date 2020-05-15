Some Lake Echo residents try locking green bins to keep bears away

Locks are being installed on some green bins in Lake Echo in an effort to deter bears.

A trial program is being run in Mountainview Estates trailer park.

One-quarter of the park's more than 300 homes have had locks installed on the bins in an effort to deny black bears that have routinely rummaged for food scraps.

"The green bin lock trial is being implemented due to complaints as there are a number of bears in the area," said Darrell Comeau, a manager with Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry. "As a result we have partnered with HRM to see how it would work out."

Bears have been causing problems in the trailer park in Lake Echo for years. (Facebook)

Every spring now for years, hungry black bears emerge from the woods bordering the park looking for something to eat.

The green bins in the park have become their buffet.

"We welcome the program because bears can really make a mess," said Michelle Munroe, who had her green bin destroyed by a bear last year. "The hope now is if they can't get in the bin to get at your waste that they will go away and look elsewhere."

This green bin, which had one of the new locks installed, was cracked open by a black bear. (Facebook)

One recent video posted on Facebook shows a black bear trying to get into a green bin in the park that has one of the locks attached. The bear knocks the green bin to the ground but can't get it open.

But the locks are not working in every case.

A large, hungry male bear can be determined and some locked green bins have been cracked open.

This bear climbed up a tree next to Scott Wilson's house. (Scott Wilson)

Scott Wilson is not one of the people taking part in the trial.

Last week, bears next to his deck ripped the top off his green bin and destroyed its wheels.

After receiving a new green bin the next day, Wilson decided to add a heavy duty strap to keep the bin shut.

"I'm doing my own thing to try and keep them out," said Wilson, who says bears often climb a tree next to his home. "It's just a deterrent to make sure they can't get in it and they'll have to move on to another bin."

Mixed reviews

The trial program has received mixed reviews.

Some people are supportive, hoping everyone will eventually get a lock on their green bin.

But there is also a worry the bears may become aggressive if they become hungry and frustrated because they can't get into locked bins.

Some residents in the park don't allow their children out to play in the evening as the bears are often spotted around dusk.

Each person taking part in the trial is answering survey questions to determine if the project is meeting its goals.

"Hopefully, the data will show that it's successful and we can work with HRM down the road in the future to see what we are going to do," said Comeau. "Hopefully, the bears will move back deeper into the woods and feed on natural food in their own habitat."

MORE TOP STORIES